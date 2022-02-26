Wight and the William & Mary Tribe visit conference foe Hofstra

William & Mary Tribe (5-25, 4-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 11-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (5-25, 4-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 11-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -17.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Wight and the William & Mary Tribe visit Aaron Estrada and the Hofstra Pride in CAA action Saturday.

The Pride are 10-2 in home games. Hofstra is first in the CAA with 15.4 assists per game led by Estrada averaging 5.0.

The Tribe are 4-13 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Wight averaging 5.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tribe won 63-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Jake Milkereit led the Tribe with 13 points, and Estrada led the Pride with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and five assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Tyler Rice is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

