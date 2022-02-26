CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Wight and the William…

Wight and the William & Mary Tribe visit conference foe Hofstra

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

William & Mary Tribe (5-25, 4-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 11-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -17.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Wight and the William & Mary Tribe visit Aaron Estrada and the Hofstra Pride in CAA action Saturday.

The Pride are 10-2 in home games. Hofstra is first in the CAA with 15.4 assists per game led by Estrada averaging 5.0.

The Tribe are 4-13 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Wight averaging 5.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tribe won 63-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Jake Milkereit led the Tribe with 13 points, and Estrada led the Pride with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and five assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Tyler Rice is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up