Wichita State visits UCF following Council’s 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-8, 5-6 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wichita State Shockers (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-8, 5-6 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the UCF Knights after Ricky Council IV scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 72-57 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Knights have gone 9-3 in home games. UCF ranks seventh in the AAC in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. C.J. Walker paces the Knights with 5.8 boards.

The Shockers are 3-5 in AAC play. Wichita State is third in the AAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Council averaging 4.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Shockers won the last matchup 84-79 on Jan. 27. Council scored 31 points to help lead the Shockers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Perry is averaging 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 5.1 points for the Shockers. Tyson Etienne is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.