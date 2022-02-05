OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Whitley scores 14 to spark Southern over Alabama A&M 73-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brion Whitley came off the bench to score 14 points to guide Southern to a 73-64 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Terrell Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (13-9, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won seven straight at home. Isaiah Rollins and P.J. Byrd scored 11 apiece with Byrd adding six assists.

Garrett Hicks scored a season-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (5-15, 4-6). Jalen Johnson added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

