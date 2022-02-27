Whitley leads Southern against Florida A&M after 26-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-12, 9-5 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-12, 9-5 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Brion Whitley scored 26 points in Southern’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars have gone 8-2 in home games. Southern is the top team in the SWAC shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Kirk Parker shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers are 10-6 in conference games. Florida A&M is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Jaguars won the last matchup 80-66 on Jan. 8. Jayden Saddler scored 14 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Lyons is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Whitley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

MJ Randolph is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.