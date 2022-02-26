CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » White lifts Northwestern St.…

White lifts Northwestern St. over New Orleans 87-77

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Brian White had a season-high 23 points as Northwestern State topped New Orleans 87-77 on Saturday.

White shot 8 for 10 from the line.

LaTerrance Reed had 15 points for Northwestern State (9-21, 5-8 Southland Conference). Larry Owens added 12 points and nine rebounds. Kendal Coleman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Derek St. Hilaire had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (16-11, 9-3). Troy Green added 18 points.

The Demons registered their first win in three tries against the Privateers this season. In the most recent matchup, New Orleans defeated Northwestern State 85-77 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up