White leads No. 6 Houston against SMU after 22-point game

Houston Cougars (20-3, 9-0 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-5, 7-2 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston faces the SMU Mustangs after Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points in Houston’s 80-58 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mustangs have gone 11-0 in home games. SMU is second in the AAC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 9-0 in AAC play. Houston is fourth in the AAC shooting 35.0% from downtown. Robbie Armbrester leads the Cougars shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Mustangs and Cougars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

Kyler Edwards is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. White is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.