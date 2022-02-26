CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
White Jr., Wood lift Tennessee Tech over UT Martin 88-75

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:45 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. had 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat UT Martin 88-75 on Saturday night.

Diante Wood added 17 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee Tech (10-20, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr. Clay chipped in 15 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

After Tennessee Tech outscored UT Martin 37-24 in the first half, both teams scored 51 in the second. The Skyhawks’ 51 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Bernie Andre scored a season-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-22, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. KJ Simon added 21 points and six rebounds. Mikel Henderson had six assists.

