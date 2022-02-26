CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Weston leads Middle Tennessee over Western Kentucky 69-52

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:07 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Middle Tennessee to a 69-52 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night, the Blue Raiders’ eighth consecutive victory.

Eli Lawrence had 15 points for Middle Tennessee (22-7, 13-3 Conference USA). DeAndre Dishman added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Jefferson had 10 points.

Dayvion McKnight had 13 points for the Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7), whose seven-game winning streak ended. Josh Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds. Camron Justice had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jamarion Sharp had 8 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.

The Blue Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Hilltoppers this season. Middle Tennessee defeated Western Kentucky 93-85 on Jan. 29.

