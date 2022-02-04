Western Michigan visits Ohio following Sears’ 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (4-18, 0-11 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (18-3, 9-1 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-18, 0-11 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (18-3, 9-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Ohio’s 81-68 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 12-1 at home. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Sears averaging 3.9.

The Broncos are 0-11 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last meeting 59-47 on Jan. 1. Sears scored 21 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 19.8 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

