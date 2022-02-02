Western Michigan visits Central Michigan following Norman’s 24-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (4-17, 0-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-13, 3-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-17, 0-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-13, 3-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 24 points in Western Michigan’s 75-56 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas are 1-4 in home games. Central Michigan is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 0-10 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Norman is averaging 19.9 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

