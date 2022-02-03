Western Michigan visits Central Michigan following Healy’s 21-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (4-17, 0-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-13, 3-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-17, 0-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-13, 3-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Cameron Healy scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 78-74 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas are 1-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 0-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncos are 0-10 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.4 points for the Chippewas. Harrison Henderson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 19.9 points. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.