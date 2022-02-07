Western Michigan takes on Miami (OH) after Norman’s 30-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (4-19, 0-12 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-12, 3-8 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-19, 0-12 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-12, 3-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 30 points in Western Michigan’s 77-64 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The RedHawks are 6-6 on their home court. Miami (OH) averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 0-12 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The RedHawks won the last matchup 70-62 on Jan. 15. Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points points to help lead the RedHawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalonte Brown is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the RedHawks. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Norman is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Broncos. B. Artis White is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

