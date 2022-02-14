Western Michigan hosts Akron following Norman’s 25-point game

Akron Zips (16-7, 9-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-20, 1-13 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (16-7, 9-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-20, 1-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Akron Zips after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 77-63 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 3-8 in home games. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 3.2.

The Zips are 9-4 against MAC opponents. Akron is seventh in the MAC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Zips won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Ali Ali led the Zips with 18 points, and B. Artis White led the Broncos with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 20.1 points for the Broncos. Artis White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Ali is averaging 13.6 points for the Zips. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

