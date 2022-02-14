OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Western Michigan hosts Akron…

Western Michigan hosts Akron following Norman’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Akron Zips (16-7, 9-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-20, 1-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Akron Zips after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 77-63 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 3-8 in home games. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 3.2.

The Zips are 9-4 against MAC opponents. Akron is seventh in the MAC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Zips won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Ali Ali led the Zips with 18 points, and B. Artis White led the Broncos with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 20.1 points for the Broncos. Artis White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Ali is averaging 13.6 points for the Zips. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up