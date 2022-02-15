OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Western Michigan hosts Akron…

Western Michigan hosts Akron after Freeman’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Akron Zips (16-7, 9-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-20, 1-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 66-64 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Broncos have gone 3-8 in home games. Western Michigan allows 76.1 points and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Zips are 9-4 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Zips won the last matchup 74-73 on Jan. 18. Ali Ali scored 18 points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.1 points. B. Artis White is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Ali is averaging 13.6 points for the Zips. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up