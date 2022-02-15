Western Michigan hosts Akron after Freeman’s 21-point performance

Akron Zips (16-7, 9-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-20, 1-13 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (16-7, 9-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-20, 1-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 66-64 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Broncos have gone 3-8 in home games. Western Michigan allows 76.1 points and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Zips are 9-4 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Zips won the last matchup 74-73 on Jan. 18. Ali Ali scored 18 points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.1 points. B. Artis White is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Ali is averaging 13.6 points for the Zips. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

