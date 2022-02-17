Western Kentucky hosts Charlotte following McKnight’s 26-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Dayvion McKnight scored 26 points in Western Kentucky’s 87-77 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Hilltoppers are 10-4 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in C-USA with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 3.1.

The 49ers are 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks fourth in C-USA scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jahmir Young averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup 78-59 on Feb. 4. Camron Justice scored 22 points points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Young is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

