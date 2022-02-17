OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Western Kentucky hosts Charlotte…

Western Kentucky hosts Charlotte following McKnight’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Dayvion McKnight scored 26 points in Western Kentucky’s 87-77 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Hilltoppers are 10-4 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in C-USA with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 3.1.

The 49ers are 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks fourth in C-USA scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jahmir Young averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup 78-59 on Feb. 4. Camron Justice scored 22 points points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Young is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up