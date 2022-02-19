Western Kentucky faces Old Dominion following McKnight’s 22-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-16, 5-8 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-11, 8-6 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-16, 5-8 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-11, 8-6 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs after Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 77-67 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Hilltoppers are 11-4 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in C-USA with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Darrius Miles averaging 4.0.

The Monarchs are 5-8 in C-USA play. Old Dominion has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hilltoppers won 77-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers with 18 points, and C.J. Keyser led the Monarchs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Keyser is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Monarchs. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

