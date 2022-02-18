Western Illinois visits South Dakota after Archambault’s 21-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-12, 6-9 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-10, 9-6 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-12, 6-9 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-10, 9-6 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Mason Archambault scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 81-60 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 10-4 on their home court. South Dakota averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 6-9 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Coyotes won the last meeting 75-72 on Jan. 25. Tasos Kamateros scored 17 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Trenton Massner is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

