Western Illinois visits South Dakota after Archambault’s 21-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-12, 6-9 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-10, 9-6 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Mason Archambault scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 81-60 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 10-4 in home games. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 2.2.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-9 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last matchup 75-72 on Jan. 25. Tasos Kamateros scored 17 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Archambault is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Trenton Massner is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

