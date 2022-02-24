CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Western Illinois hosts Omaha…

Western Illinois hosts Omaha after Fidler’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Omaha Mavericks (5-22, 4-12 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-13, 6-10 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -13; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 72-69 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Leathernecks are 8-5 in home games. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the Summit with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 5.6.

The Mavericks are 4-12 against Summit opponents. Omaha is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Mavericks won the last meeting 84-78 on Dec. 23. Felix Lemetti scored 22 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Fidler is averaging 11.8 points for the Mavericks. Lemetti is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up