Western Carolina visits VMI following Robinson’s 37-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-14, 3-7 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-10, 6-5 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-14, 3-7 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-10, 6-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -11.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the VMI Keydets after Nick Robinson scored 37 points in Western Carolina’s 87-84 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Keydets are 7-2 in home games. VMI is third in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Jake Stephens leads the Keydets with 9.0 boards.

The Catamounts are 3-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina allows 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 54.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Robinson is averaging 15 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

