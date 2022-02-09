Western Carolina visits Chattanooga after Diggs’ 21-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-16, 3-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-5, 10-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-16, 3-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-5, 10-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Avery Diggs scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 74-72 overtime victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs are 10-1 on their home court. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon scoring 76.5 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Catamounts are 3-9 in SoCon play. Western Carolina ranks third in the SoCon with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Robinson averaging 5.4.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Catamounts won the last matchup 70-59 on Jan. 13. Robinson scored 15 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jean-Baptiste averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Malachi Smith is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Robinson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

