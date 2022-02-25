Western Carolina hosts VMI after Huff’s 20-point performance

VMI Keydets (16-13, 9-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-20, 4-13 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets (16-13, 9-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-20, 4-13 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Honor Huff scored 20 points in VMI’s 83-72 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 7-5 on their home court. Western Carolina is 7-17 against opponents over .500.

The Keydets have gone 9-8 against SoCon opponents. VMI averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Keydets won the last matchup 76-69 on Feb. 4. Jake Stephens scored 20 points to help lead the Keydets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Robinson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Travion McCray is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Stephens is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Keydets. Trey Bonham is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Keydets: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.