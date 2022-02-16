Western Carolina hosts Furman following Slawson’s 24-point outing

Furman Paladins (17-10, 9-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (9-18, 3-11 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Furman Paladins (17-10, 9-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (9-18, 3-11 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -13; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jalen Slawson scored 24 points in Furman’s 64-58 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Catamounts have gone 6-4 at home. Western Carolina allows 76.9 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Paladins are 9-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman is fourth in the SoCon allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 88-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 26 points, and Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and four assists for the Catamounts. Nick Robinson is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Slawson is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.