Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro on 10-game road skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (10-19, 4-12 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-12, 8-8 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -11; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will try to end its 10-game road skid when the Catamounts face UNC Greensboro.

The Spartans are 8-4 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is 6-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts have gone 4-12 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last meeting 68-49 on Feb. 8. Kaleb Hunter scored 15 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Monte Buckingham is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Nick Robinson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

