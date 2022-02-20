West Virginia takes on TCU on 3-game slide

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-10 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8…

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-10 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia looks to break its three-game skid with a victory against TCU.

The Horned Frogs are 9-4 in home games. TCU averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-10 in conference games. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Gabe Osabuohien averaging 5.7.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for TCU.

Taz Sherman is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.