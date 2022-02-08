West Virginia plays Iowa State on home skid

Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Iowa State looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 in home games. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 68.0 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are 3-7 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 31.9% from deep. Aljaz Kunc leads the Cyclones shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 18 points and 1.5 steals. Sean McNeil is shooting 41.1% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.5 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

