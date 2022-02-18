OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
West Virginia hosts No. 6 Kansas after Agbaji’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 3:42 AM

Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points in Kansas’ 76-62 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 at home. West Virginia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 10-2 in conference play. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 85-59 on Jan. 15. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Agbaji is shooting 50.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

