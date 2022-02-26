West Virginia hosts No. 20 Texas after Jones’ 21-point game

Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Andrew Jones scored 21 points in Texas’ 75-66 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are 11-4 on their home court. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Longhorns are 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Longhorns won the last matchup 74-59 on Jan. 1. Marcus Carr scored 20 points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is averaging 18.5 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Jones is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 11.1 points. Allen is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

