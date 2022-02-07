West Virginia hosts No. 20 Iowa State on home skid

Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia is looking to end its three-game home skid with a victory over No. 20 Iowa State.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 on their home court. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 shooting 31.3% from downtown, led by Sean McNeil shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones are 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 7.8.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Mountaineers. McNeil is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Brockington is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

