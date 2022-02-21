CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » West Virginia faces TCU…

West Virginia faces TCU on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-8, 5-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia heads into the matchup against TCU as losers of three in a row.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-4 at home. TCU has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 3-10 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Gabe Osabuohien averaging 5.7.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is averaging 14.7 points and four assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for TCU.

Taz Sherman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up