West Virginia faces Oklahoma State, looks to stop road slide

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-12, 4-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Mountaineers play Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are 7-5 in home games. Oklahoma State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 70-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Jalen Bridges led the Mountaineers with 22 points, and Bryce Williams led the Cowboys with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Likekele is averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Keylan Boone is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Taz Sherman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Sean McNeil is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

