West Virginia faces Kansas State on 6-game road slide

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 5-7 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Mountaineers face Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 in home games. Kansas State has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 3-8 in Big 12 play. West Virginia scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 71-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Sean McNeil led the Mountaineers with 26 points, and Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Mark Smith is averaging 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Taz Sherman is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mountaineers. McNeil is averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.