Wesley leads Notre Dame against Boston College after 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Boston College Eagles (9-14, 4-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -9.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Boston College Eagles after Blake Wesley scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 76-61 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-1 in home games. Notre Dame is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 4-9 against ACC opponents. Boston College averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 73-57 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. James Karnik led the Eagles with 17 points, and Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Fighting Irish. Paul Atkinson is averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

