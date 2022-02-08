OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Welch leads St. Bonaventure…

Welch leads St. Bonaventure past Fordham 76-51

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Dominick Welch had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure easily defeated Fordham 76-51 on Tuesday night.

Welch shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Kyle Lofton had 19 points for St. Bonaventure (13-7, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added 13 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Antrell Charlton had 14 points and six rebounds for the Rams (10-12, 3-7). Chuba Ohams added 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up