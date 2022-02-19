Welch leads Saint Bonaventure against Duquesne after 23-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -15; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Duquesne Dukes after Dominick Welch scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Bonnies are 10-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 71.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Dukes are 1-11 in A-10 play. Duquesne gives up 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Bonnies won the last meeting 64-56 on Jan. 22. Osun Osunniyi scored 21 points points to help lead the Bonnies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osunniyi is averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bonnies. Welch is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Kevin Easley Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Tre Williams is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

