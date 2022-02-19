CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Welch leads Saint Bonaventure…

Welch leads Saint Bonaventure against Duquesne after 23-point showing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -15; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Duquesne Dukes after Dominick Welch scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Bonnies are 10-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 71.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Dukes are 1-11 in A-10 play. Duquesne gives up 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Bonnies won the last meeting 64-56 on Jan. 22. Osun Osunniyi scored 21 points points to help lead the Bonnies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osunniyi is averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bonnies. Welch is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Kevin Easley Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Tre Williams is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up