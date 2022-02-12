Weber State visits Idaho after Jawara’s 24-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (18-7, 11-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (5-18, 2-11 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Weber State Wildcats (18-7, 11-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (5-18, 2-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Idaho Vandals after Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 24 points in Weber State’s 75-67 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 4-6 in home games. Idaho is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 11-3 in Big Sky play. Weber State scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 84-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jawara led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Mikey Dixon led the Vandals with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Vandals. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Koby McEwen is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

