Weber State and Northern Colorado meet for conference

Northern Colorado Bears (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Weber State in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 10-4 at home. Weber State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 9.2.

The Bears are 9-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kur Jockuch averaging 6.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 85-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Jones led the Wildcats with 24 points, and Daylen Kountz led the Bears with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby McEwen is averaging 17.6 points for the Wildcats. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Kountz is averaging 21 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.