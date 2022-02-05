OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Weatherspoon carries FAU past Southern Miss 84-57

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:06 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Weatherspoon had 16 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls stretched their home win streak to nine games, rolling past Southern Miss 84-57 on Saturday.

Everett Winchester and Michael Forrest added 13 points apiece for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin and Bitumba Baruti chipped in 10 points each.

Weatherspoon made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Forrest also had six rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (6-16, 1-8 Conference USA), whose losing streak reached five games. DeAndre Pinckney added 12 points. Denijay Harris had 10 points.

