Weathers leads SMU against Memphis after 22-point game

Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts…

Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Memphis Tigers after Michael Weathers scored 22 points in SMU’s 64-57 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Mustangs are 12-0 in home games. SMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 9-4 in AAC play. Memphis is third in the AAC shooting 36.1% from deep. Jayden Hardaway leads the Tigers shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Mustangs won the last meeting 70-62 on Jan. 21. Kendric Davis scored 20 points points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Jalen Duren is scoring 11.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 9.2 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.