Weathers carries SMU past Tulsa 75-61

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:14 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night, the Mustangs’ 14th consecutive home victory.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and seven assists for SMU (20-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points. Michael Weathers had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jeriah Horne had 24 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-17, 3-12).

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane for the season. SMU defeated Tulsa 74-69 on Dec. 29.

