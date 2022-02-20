CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Watson leads No. 8 Providence against Butler after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -3.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Providence plays the Butler Bulldogs after Nate Watson scored 20 points in Providence’s 89-84 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 on their home court. Butler averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Friars are 11-2 in Big East play. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 8.4.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last matchup 69-62 on Jan. 23. Watson scored 18 points to help lead the Friars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Thompson is averaging eight points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Watson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

