Watson leads No. 11 Providence against Xavier after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Nate Watson scored 22 points in Providence’s 71-70 overtime win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 14-1 in home games. Providence has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Musketeers have gone 7-8 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last matchup 65-62 on Jan. 26. Al Durham scored 22 points points to help lead the Friars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Jack Nunge is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

