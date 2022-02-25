CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Washington State visits Washington after Gueye’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Washington Huskies after Mouhamed Gueye scored 25 points in Washington State’s 78-70 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Huskies have gone 9-5 in home games. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 67.3 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Cougars are 8-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won the last matchup 78-70 on Feb. 24. Gueye scored 25 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Michael Flowers is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

