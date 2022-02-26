CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Washington State visits Washington…

Washington State visits Washington after Fuller’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Washington State Cougars after PJ Fuller scored 23 points in Washington’s 78-70 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies are 9-5 on their home court. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Brown Jr. averaging 12.4.

The Cougars are 8-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won the last meeting 78-70 on Feb. 24. Mouhamed Gueye scored 25 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.0% and averaging 22.0 points for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Michael Flowers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is shooting 35.1% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up