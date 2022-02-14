Washington State visits Oregon after Richardson’s 22-point performance

Washington State Cougars (14-9, 7-5 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (14-9, 7-5 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the Washington State Cougars after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 78-64 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Ducks are 10-4 on their home court. Oregon ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Richardson shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 7-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Efe Abogidi averaging 2.2.

The Ducks and Cougars square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Guerrier is averaging nine points and 5.2 rebounds for the Ducks. Richardson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Michael Flowers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

