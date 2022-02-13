Washington State visits Oregon after Richardson’s 22-point game

Washington State Cougars (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the Washington State Cougars after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 78-64 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Ducks have gone 10-4 in home games. Oregon is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 7-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Jacob Young is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Michael Flowers is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

