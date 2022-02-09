Washington State takes on No. 4 Arizona after Flowers’ 21-point game

Arizona Wildcats (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats after Michael Flowers scored 21 points in Washington State’s 68-64 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Cougars have gone 9-4 in home games. Washington State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 10-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona leads college basketball with 20.1 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 4.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.