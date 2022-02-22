CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Washington State Cougars face the Washington Huskies on 5-game slide

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:22 AM

Washington Huskies (13-13, 8-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks to stop its five-game skid when the Cougars play Washington.

The Cougars have gone 9-6 in home games. Washington State is fourth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Efe Abogidi leads the Cougars with 5.5 boards.

The Huskies are 8-7 in Pac-12 play. Washington has a 7-10 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars and Huskies match up Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Flowers is averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

