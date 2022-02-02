OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Washington State Cougars face the Stanford Cardinal, aim for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Washington State Cougars (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (13-7, 6-4 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cougars take on Stanford.

The Cardinal have gone 9-1 in home games. Stanford is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 67.4 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won 62-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 16 points, and Mouhamed Gueye led the Cougars with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Ingram Harrison is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Michael Flowers is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

