Warrick scores 27 to lift N. Kentucky past Oakland 71-66

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 5:39 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 27 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 71-66 on Sunday.

Adrian Nelson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Norse (16-11, 12-6 Horizon League).

Jamal Cain had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 11-6). Micah Parrish added 18 points. Jalen Moore had 16 points and nine assists. He also committed eight turnovers.

The Norse improved to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 87-78 on Feb. 4.

